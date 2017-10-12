Chesterfield’s Laura in running for Nursery Manager of the Year award

A Chesterfield nursery manager says she is ‘very humbled’ to have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Laura Wildin, manager of the Children 1st @ St Peter and St Paul Day Nursery, is in the running for the Nursery Manager of the Year Award in an event organised by Nursery Management Today.

Laura said: “I feel reaching the final is a tribute to the high quality of staff training, development and opportunities provided by Children 1st.

“I’ll be doing my best when I meet the judges to showcase the outstanding provision and all the achievements at our nursery. Being shortlisted is a great honour but fingers crossed, I’ll be able to take this success one step further.” Laura will have to wait until November 25 when presenter, and adventurer Ben Fogle will host the NMT award ceremony in London.