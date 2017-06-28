Chesterfield's Effie celebrates her 107th birthday

One of Derbyshire's oldest women - described as 'a real lady' - has reached the grand old age of 107.

Effie Potter, known as Pegg, marked Monday's milestone with family and friends during a special celebration at Harehill Court, Chesterfield, where she resides.

The birthday girl celebrates with family and friends.

Mrs Potter, who is 'very keen' on the Royal family, was delighted to receive a fourth birthday card from the Queen.

Born in Chesterfield, Mrs Potter was married to Arthur Potter, known as Len.

Mrs Potter, who has been a widow for 36 years, worked as a secretary at William Rhodes school for around two decades.

Her son Ian, who is married to Anne, said: "You can have brilliant conversations with her and talk about all sorts of things.

Mrs Potter with her son Ian, left, nephew Trevor Jackson and daughter-in-law Anne.

"When she was younger, she had many hobbies, including poetry and theatre, and was involved with Brampton Townswomen’s Guild."

Denise James, manager at Harehill Court, added: "Mrs Potter is a real lady.

"She's a real character who gets a lot out of living here.

"We all enjoy her company and wish her many happy returns."

The birthday girl celebrates with friends.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Mrs Potter quipped: "Keep breathing!"

Five things which happened in 1910, the year Effie was born

► The first public radio broadcast takes place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci are sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York

► Old Trafford opens to the public

►The first filmed version of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein comes out. Considered to be the first horror movie, it stars actor Charles Ogle as the monster

► Comet Halley is visible from Earth. Its next visit was in 1986

► Slavery in China is made illegal