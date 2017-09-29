Chesterfield’s continuing problems with drug abuse laid bare by shocking new images

Further shocking evidence of the impact that homelessness and drug abuse is having on Chesterfield has come to light.

Pictures have been sent to the Derbyshire Times showing two men passed out this morning in the bus shelters on New Beetwell Street.

Drug taking on Beetwell Street

The people who sent in the photos - who do not want to be named - said the men had been smoking drugs from a so-called ‘bottle-bong’.

They added that a number of elderly women and mothers with children have moved away from the bus shelters ‘in horror’.

A PCSO who persuaded the group to move on and confiscated their alcohol said she had no powers to search them.

More on this story will follow later today on the website and in next week’s Derbyshire Times.

