Chesterfield Royal Hospital warns of new scam

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is warning people about a new scam it has been alerted to.

The scam involves an individual receiving a phone call claiming to be from a pharmacy and then demanding a payment.

A spokesman for the Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “The individual said that in order to receive their medication prescription they needed to make an immediate payment and were asked to provide their bank details.

“A pharmacist would never call you in this manner and ask for your bank details. If you receive such a call and are on medication, please hang up and ring your pharmacy or GP to confirm and report the call.”

The hospital is now warning people to make family and friends aware of the scam.

“Please pass on this information on to any friends or relatives who may be on long term, prescribed medication,” the spokesman added.