Chesterfield Rotarians aid cancer charity

Rotarians have driven up the funds of a cancer charity after organising a car show.

A cheque for £3,800 was presented by the Rotary Club of Chesterfield to Weston Park Cancer Charity’s community fundraiser Gemma Noon.

Weston Park is one of four charities being supported from the record proceeds raised by the Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show which was organised by the club and held at Renishaw Hall in June.

Since 2006 the car show has raised £21,000 in support of Weston Park.

Gemma Noon is pictured with Rotary club president-elect Barry Thompson, (left) and club treasurer and past-president Alan Clarke (right)