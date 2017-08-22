Chesterfield Rolls Royce showroom ‘a mistake’ say developers

Plans lodged with Chesterfield Borough Council to build a Rolls Royce showroom in the town are ‘a mistake’ say developers.

An application by developer Unwin Jones to undertake earthworks on land off East Side Road seem to suggest the land is being prepared to make way for the luxury car brand.

The plans say the showroom - which would be next door to the current Stratstone BMW and Mini outlet - would measure almost 700 square metres, enough for around 15 vehicle bays.

However, when contacted by the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for the developer said the inclusion of the Rolls Royce name in the proposal had been ‘a mistake’.

They added that the firm was currently in the process of creating a showroom for the high-end vehicle manufacturer - but that it was in Leeds.

Rolls Royce has been a byword for automotive quality for more than a century, with its signature Phantom model currently retailing at a cool £347,256.