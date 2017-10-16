Chesterfield restaurant owner's dust and noise fears

The owner of a Chesterfield restaurant has voiced concerns about dust and noise during work to build new properties above his eatery.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted conditional planning permission for MJ Developments (Chesterfield) Ltd to convert the currently vacant first and second floors of 1-3 Knifesmithgate into ten apartments.

The ground floor, which is occupied by the Odyssey Greek restaurant, does not form part of the application.

But in a comment sent to the borough council as part of the public consultation process, Konstantinos Diamantidis, owner of Odyssey, said: "I certainly want the development to go forward because it will benefit the building itself and it will upgrade the town centre.

"My only concern is that the construction works will interrupt my business because of the noise and dust."

Mr Diamantidis points out that his restaurant is open 1pm-10pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 1pm-11pm Thursday to Saturday and 1pm-10pm Sunday.

The borough council says work can take place 8am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturday.

'No parking provision'

In its application, MJ Developments (Chesterfield) Ltd states: "The proposed development provides sustainable centralised town centre living in the form of well proportioned residential apartments in the heart of the popular market town.

"As it is important to retain as much of the original character as possible, there is very limited proposed alteration to the elevations, particularly to the outward street facing elevations. By limiting the work and unnecessary modification to the external envelope, this retains the original character of the building.

"There is no parking provision proposed for the residential accommodation."

Supporting the application, Emily Williams, senior economic development officer at the borough council, said: "This scheme will add to the number of residential units in the town centre, impacting positively on the night time economy and helping to regenerate this area of the town centre.

"In addition, the scale of the proposal will provide some employment, training and supply chain opportunities created during the construction phase of the scheme."

More town centre living approved

Earlier this year, a Sheffield-based developer was granted conditional planning permission to convert the first and second floors of 22 Knifesmithgate from offices into six one-bedroom flats.

The properties, above the Golden Fleece pub, will be built opposite the former Co-op building which is to be transformed as part of the long-awaited Northern Gateway project.

Last year, the borough council approved plans to convert Chesterfield's former Post Office on the Market Place into seven luxury apartments - READ MORE HERE.

Meanwhile, the former John Nicholas and Morris's buildings near the Sun Inn pub on West Bars were knocked down earlier this year. A new building will eventually be built at the location.

It will have a retail outlet on the ground floor and two apartments on the first and second floors with a roof garden - READ MORE HERE.