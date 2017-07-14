Chesterfield rescue dogs treated to paw-fect day of pampering

Two of the Chesterfield RSPCA’s longest serving residents have been treated to VIP treatment in the hope of finding them new homes.

11-year-old Staffie Luna and shih tzu cross Freddie enjoyed the celebrity lifestyle at a top London hotel.

Shih Tzu cross, Freddie.

Luna (main picture) was taken in by the RSPCA earlier this year after she was left to fend for herself when her owner sadly died.

Now this friendly, affectionate girl is looking for a new family to celebrate with.

When cheeky chappy Freddie (inset) was rescued he had terribly matted fur which needed a lot of attention.

The friendly, little pooch has bags of character and loves nothing more than sitting on your lap and soaking up the attention.

If you are interested in providing a loving home to Luna or Freddie visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.