Chesterfield rat-run road ‘puts lives at risk’

A former Chesterfield borough councillor has joined residents in calling for a ‘rat run’ Brimington road to be sealed off.

Tony Rogers says cars using Wetlands Lane and Crow Lane as a way of avoiding the Chesterfield bypass are putting lives at risk.

‘I was campaigning in the area during the county elections and it was a topic on every door’ Tony Rogers

He says he has been contacted by residents who want a 30mph limit on the road – but he thinks this would not go far enough.

He said: “People walk their dogs, cycle and even ride horses on that road. I was campaigning in the area during the county council elections and it was a topic on every door.”

Tony – who was a Liberal Democrat councillor for nine years – says after seeing the situation for himself he now wants everyone to understand how dangerous the road is.

“I think the road should be access only – common sense should rule the day,” he said.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We are very much aware that there have been concerns about traffic on Crow Lane and have taken action in response to those concerns.

“In recent years, we have sought to make the road safer by installing rumble strips to alert motorists to their speed, putting up pedestrian crossing signs on the approaches to the golf course access points and introducing a weight restriction to limit the size of vehicles using the road. If anyone would like to contact us directly about concerns they have about this or any other road in Derbyshire, they can email highways.hub@derbyshire.gov.uk or telephone Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 and we will look into the matter.”