Chesterfield Race for Life 2017 - all you need to know

Chesterfield's 5k Race for Life takes place on Sunday.

Chesterfield will turn pink at the weekend as hundreds of women take part in the Cancer Research Race for Life.

The annual 5k event starts at 10.30am on Sunday and takes in much of the town centre.