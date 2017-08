Have your say

A number of Chesterfield pubs will not open after today's football match because of damage caused before the game.

The Red Lion, Derby Tup, Beer Parlour, Donkey Derby and S41 will all remain closed after Chesterfield's match against Grimsby Town, police have announced.

The game, the first of the new season, finished Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 3.

No further details have yet been released.