Chesterfield pub boss hits back after customer's nut scare claim

A pub owner has fiercely defended his business after an alleged health scare.

The Derbyshire Times understands a man and his girlfriend - who do not want to be identified - visited The Rectory on Church Way, Chesterfield, for lunch on Wednesday afternoon.

The man said: "My partner, who is allergic to nuts, had a huge reaction while eating her food - her throat closed up.

"It turned out the dish contained nuts.

"The lunch menu stated nothing in relation to allergens.

"My partner could have lost her life as a result of this neglect."

The man has complained to Chesterfield Borough Council's environmental health team and The Rectory's owner, Martin Roper.

But Mr Roper hit back.

He said: "The lady didn't make any enquiries about her food.

"If you've got an allergy, it's really important you speak to staff and ask questions about your food and how it's been prepared.

"I also want to stress that at our bar we have a document which lists all potential allergens in our dishes.

"We are fully aware and realise the importance of allergen information.

"We've done nothing wrong.

"I'm not a cowboy."

A borough council spokesman said: "We have received a complaint from the customer and we are currently investigating this."