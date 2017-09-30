Chesterfield police seize Class A drugs and cannabis

Several people have been arrested for drug-related offences following recent warrants and searches in Chesterfield.

Warrants were carried out at Derby Road, Chesterfield, and at Taylor Crescent at Spital on Thursday, September 28 and officers seized a quantity of cannabis and cash.

Sgt. Darran Clarke of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team said: “This is part of an ongoing operation to target the supply and use of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour that this fuels within our community.

“Over recent weeks there has been an increase in both uniformed and plain clothes officers on patrol, and this will continue as we are committed to taking drugs off the streets and making sure our community is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

A 22-year-old man from Chesterfield was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, and a 21-year-old man from Chesterfield was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

On Friday, September 22 an officer from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team searched a man and a woman on the Market Place at around 7.30pm, and two properties in the Chesterfield area were subsequently searched.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were seized as a result of the searches and a 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from the Chesterfield area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

All four people have been questioned by police and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101.