Chesterfield police car crash driver jailed

A man who crashed into a police car after officers chased his vehicle through Chesterfield has been jailed.

On Wednesday, April 5 this year, Richard Hardy of Wren Park Close in Grangewood drove his Renault Megane convertible through North Wingfield, Grassmoor and Wingerworth having been asked to stop by police officers.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “He eventually came to a stop in Grangewood after crashing into a police car.

“Hardy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

“He was also sentenced for dangerous driving and pointing a blade in a public place.”

He was sentenced to two years in prison having been convicted of five offences.