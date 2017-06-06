Chesterfield pals to take part in Mr Blobby-themed charity rally

Three pals are set to travel 1,400 miles in a banger car painted in Mr Blobby colours to raise money for Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare.

Sean Mcdonough, Ian Brocksopp and Mick Fletcher, from Chesterfield, aim to drive from Dover to Benidorm within four days in a bright pink and yellow spotted Citroen Picasso costing £200.

The friends will also dress as much-loved Mr Blobby, a character on variety television programme Noel's House Party.

They are taking on the charity challenge as part of the Benidorm or Bust rally and will set off from Dover on Wednesday morning.

They will then stop at Rouen, Bordeaux and Zaragoza before the drivers finish at Benidorm.

Along the way, Mr Fletcher will complete a life-long goal: driving through the Pyrenees mountain range.

He said: "I've wanted to do it for most of my life.

"I was in Benidorm a few weeks ago and as we flew back over the Pyrenees I thought, 'it looks awesome'.

"It's on my bucket list, if you like.

"This is going to tick one off for me - and it's for a fantastic cause."

In total, 200 teams are taking part in the rally.

Teams are split into three sections for the rally - bangers, classics and your 'daily driver'.

Mr Fletcher's team, Blobby2Benidorm, has entered the banger class. Each car must be worth £200 or less.

The team's Citroen Picasso will be scrapped after the drive.

"We'll drive it, scrap it and then fly home," Mr Fletcher said.

A number of Chesterfield businesses are supporting the team.

If you would like to sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Blobby2Benidorm