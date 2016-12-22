Chesterfield organisations urged to apply for funding

Organisations and groups across the north Derbyshire area can apply for grants to help benefit their communities.

The money has been made available by the Mansfield Building Society - which has a branch on New Street in Chesterfield - through its Community Support Scheme.

Since the scheme was launched in 2008, more than £115,000 has been given to a variety of organisations in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire that provide assistance in a number of different categories, including those that:

Work in partnership with organisations assisting the disadvantaged

- Promote and encourage sporting activities

- Promote and encourage activities in the arts

- Support education and development

- Benefit the environment

Typical awards are between £100 and £500 per group.

Chief executive, Gev Lynott, said: “We pride ourselves on being a local building society working with and for the benefit of the local community.

“We’re keen to make sure that these funds are used for the benefit of community groups in Derbyshire and we hope that this money will not only bring some festive cheer but also provide enduring value into the New Year.”

Deadline for applications is December 31. Application forms are available via http://mansfieldbs.co.uk/system/rich/rich_files/rich_files/000/000/295/original/css-appform.pdf.

To apply, email community@mansfieldbs.co.uk or send them to The Mansfield Building Society, Regent House, Regent Street,Mansfield, NG18 1SS.