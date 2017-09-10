Chesterfield nightspot currently shut so it can resolve issues

A Chesterfield nightspot is currently closed while staff work to resolve health and safety issues at the business, it has emerged.

Chesterfield Borough Council has received an application to review the premises licence of The Avenue on Beetwell Street.

Vanessa Carty, who works in the environmental health department at the borough council, submitted the application.

In it, she raised concerns over an alleged 'lack of health and safety arrangements', a 'lack of health and safety training' and a 'lack of risk assessments' at the venue.

The Avenue's owner, Paul Birch, told the Derbyshire Times today: "Our management team have highlighted some health and safety issues and we have asked the borough council to come in and help us resolve them before we open again.

"We've also just done a deal with a national promotion company called the Gig Cartel to bring some amazing bands and shows to Chesterfield over the next year."

Ms Carty went on to say in her application: "I am not satisfied that suitable measures have been put in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of employees or members of the public using this venue.

"I would ask that the licencing committee considers revocation of the premises licence or at the very least suspension of the licence until such a time as suitable health and safety measures are put in place."

The Avenue, which opened at the end of last year, occupies the building which used to house Rileys snooker and pool club.

It is the largest independent music venue in the UK with a capacity for 1,800 people.

When it launched, Mr Birch said he wanted to help rejuvenate Chesterfield's nightlife.