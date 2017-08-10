Chesterfield MP rubbishes Guido Fawkes’ ‘bizarre’ online claims

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has rubbished online claims that he took money from a ‘bizarre Iranian cult’.

The article, published on the Guido Fawkes website, states that the Labour politician ‘accepted £800 worth of accommodation, meals and transport from the France-based National Council for Resistance in Iran (NCRI)’ for a two-day trip to Paris in July.

The only thing that’s ‘bizarre’ about this story is that Guido Fawkes think it is newsworthy. Toby Perkins MP

The piece goes on to say the NCRI is ‘widely considered to be the political front for the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)’, an organisation which was proscribed as terrorists in the UK until 2008.

However, Mr Perkins angrily dismissed the claims, and suggested the controversial website has not published all the facts.

He said: “The only thing that’s ‘bizarre’ about this story is that Guido Fawkes has so little to put on their clapped out website that they think this story is newsworthy.

“I went to the conference with a cross party group that also included at least five Tory MPs who don’t get a mention in the story.

“It was also attended by International figures like former Mayor of New York Rudi Guiliani and Congressmen and MPs from USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and many other countries.

“Many MPs believe that resistance to the Iranian regime which executes more of its own citizens than any other and is a major source of the continued unrest in the Middle East should be supported, and I am happy to work with anyone who wishes to see democracy return to Iran.”