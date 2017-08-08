Chesterfield Mecca Bingo worker death ruled an accident

A much-loved mother who suffered from a number of health issues died after accidentally overdosing on her medication, an inquest heard.

Ann Higginbottom, 48, was found unresponsive by her husband, Andrew Higginbottom, at their house on Wheeldon Crescent, Brimington, during the early hours of February 3.

Chesterfield coroners' court was told Mrs Higginbottom, who worked at Mecca Bingo in the town, had taken high levels of amitriptyline - an antidepressant - and codeine, which is used to treat pain.

Mr Higginbottom described his wife as a 'lovely person' who liked decorating, bingo and spending time with her family.

In 2013, she suffered a bleed on the brain which led to her losing most of her eyesight, epilepsy and depression.

Coroner Peter Nieto said he did not have evidence to suggest Mrs Higginbottom intended to take her own life so ruled out a conclusion of suicide.

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.