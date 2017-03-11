Chesterfield McDonald’s undergoes revamp

A Chesterfield branch of McDonald's is currently being revamped.

The fast-food chain is installing what it calls a ‘folded roof’ as well as new signs at its Alma Leisure Park outlet.

Scaffolding has been put up around the building and workmen have been seen on top of the roof this afternoon.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “The building will adopt a fresher, more contemporary façade - it will not change in shape or size.”

Chesterfield Borough Council gave McDonald's conditional planning permission for the facelift earlier this year.