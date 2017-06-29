Chesterfield McDonald's reopens after refurbishment

A Chesterfield McDonald's restaurant has reopened after undergoing a revamp.

The fast-food chain was closed for three weeks while a 'folded roof' and new signs were installed at its Alma Leisure Park outlet on Derby Road.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: "The building has adopted a fresher, more contemporary façade."

Chesterfield Borough Council gave McDonald's conditional planning permission for the facelift earlier this year.

