Chesterfield man 'shot Akita between eyes with crossbow'

A young man has appeared in court after an incident which left a dog dead.

Donovan Rolland, 23, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by shooting a Japanese Akita between the eyes with a crossbow.

Firearms officers were called to Rolland's property on Friday, August 18, and found the animal with a 'serious head injury'. It had to be euthanised.

Rolland appeared before Chesterfield magistrates' court on Tuesday for an initial hearing.

He was released on unconditional bail and ordered to return to the court on Tuesday, October 3.