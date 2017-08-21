Chesterfield man had sex with 13-year-old girl after watching Austin Powers film

A Chesterfield man watched an Austin Powers film with a 13-year-old girl before forcing himself on her and making her have unprotected sex with him.

Jonathan Jowle found himself alone with the victim at a flat and when she told him she was feeling tired he said she could sleep in his bed.

But after a short time he went into the room and said to her “I think you should take your trousers off”.

The girl replied: “I don’t think so” but the 27-year-old persisted and took her trousers and underwear off before forcing her to have sex.

Derby Crown Court was told how the offence happened in August last year and the following month Jowle was jailed for 11 years for grievous bodily harm and assault.

Adding a further 28 months on to that for the sex offence, Judge Peter Cooke said: “You took advantage of the situation that arose and this is a situation where you are already serving a long sentence for an unrelated matter and I have to bear in mind totality (of sentence).

“An aggravating feature is the disparity in age between you and that this was unprotected sex with a 13-year-old girl.”

James Thomas, prosecuting, said the offence took place when victim found herself alone in a flat in Derbyshire with Jowle in August last year.

He said: “The defendant put on an Austin Powers film which they began to watch and she told him she was feeling tired. He said to her she could sleep in his bed which she did and a short time later he came into the room and lay next to her.

“He said to her ‘I think you should take your trousers off’ to which the complainant replied ‘I don’t think so’.

“He then took her trousers and pants off and he had sex with her which she later said lasted around six minutes.”

Mr Thomas said the girl broke down and told her family what had taken place days later and the police became involved. He said Jowle’s fingerprints were found on the DVD case of the Austin Powers film and his DNA was also found on the victim’s clothing.

Jowle, formerly of Central Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, and who appeared via video link from Nottingham prison, admitted one count of sexual activity with a child.

The hearing was told how he has 19 convictions for 28 offences but none that related to sex.

Austin Newman, for Jowle, said his client has “a lack of maturity with regards to sexual matters”.

He said: “He took advantage of the situation he found himself in with this young girl but there is no suggestion of any grooming or threats.

“This was a one-off act of sexual intercourse.”

- This story first appeared in the Derby Telegraph.