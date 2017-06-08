Chesterfield man due before judge after allegedly robbing a taxi driver

A Chesterfield man has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a taxi driver and making off with cash.

The taxi driver has alleged that a man entered his taxi and threatened him, demanding money from him at around 11.45pm on Monday (June 5) while he was parked at the junction of Wharf Lane and Sheffield Road.

Luke Booker, 26, of Mansfield Road, has been charged with robbery and he is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 5.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Kevin McInally on 101, quoting reference 17000236114.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.