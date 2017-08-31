Chesterfield man charged over wall collision

A man has been charged with three offences after his car collided with a wall outside a house in Chesterfield.

Jared Spooner, 24, of Wythburn Road, Chesterfield, was alledgedly driving a Mazda 3 which collided with a gate and a wall outside a residential property on Cromwell Road in Newbold on Monday, August 28.

Mr Spooner was charged with failing to provide a sample, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He will appear before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 28.