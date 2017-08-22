Chesterfield man charged after incident leaves dog dead

A young man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after an incident which left a dog dead.
Derbyshire Constabulary has revealed this afternoon that firearms officers were called to a house on Chester Street, Chesterfield, nine days ago and found a Japanese Akita with a 'serious head injury'.
The animal had to be euthanised.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We have charged 23-year-old Donovan Rolland with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal following an incident in Chesterfield on Sunday, August 13.
"Firearms officers were deployed to a house on Chester Street at around 10.45am in the morning where they found a Japanese Akita dog with a serious head injury.
"The dog was later put to sleep as a result of the injury."
Rolland is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Tuesday, September 12.
