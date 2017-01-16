Chesterfield Hotel ‘should be used to help town’s homeless’

Calls have been made to transform the former Chesterfield Hotel into accommodation for the town’s homeless.

The prominent Malkin Street site – which was put up for sale last year – has stood empty since the end of January, 2015.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Clair Ellis said: “They should make the building available to the homeless.”

Carol Walters said: “Help the homeless.”

Carol Claydon added: “It would be great for them to have somewhere to go. It must be the worst feeling in the world.”

Chesterfield Borough Council said Chesterfield Hotel is a privately-owned entity and there are currently no planning applications for the building.

Eddisons Commercial Ltd is marketing the site.

A brochure states: “The property comprises a substantial brick built hotel dating from the Victorian period providing accommodation principally over three floors and a basement. The property comprises 73 letting rooms with extensive restaurant, ballroom and function rooms and a leisure suite with a pool. There is on-site parking for about 60 vehicles.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Eddisons Commercial Ltd if there had been much interest in Chesterfield Hotel from potential buyers – but nobody responded.

Forty-five members of staff lost their jobs when Chesterfield Hotel shut and workers are currently going through the employment tribunal process over alleged unpaid wages and redundancy payouts.

Meanwhile, customers who were left hundreds of pounds out of pocket when the hotel’s leisure centre closed in 2014 are still wondering when – or if – they will be refunded.

Owners GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd, which is still listed as an active firm, has always refused to answer the Derbyshire Times’ questions about the unpaid money.

Chesterfield Hotel was a major employer and social venue for almost 140 years, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

The exact reason for the hotel’s closure has never been revealed – but Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins held urgent talks with representatives from the business to discuss various financial problems before it shut.