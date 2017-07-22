Chesterfield Hotel-linked businessman must remain incarcerated

A businessman formerly linked to Chesterfield Hotel has lost an appeal against his seven-year jail term for a 'deplorable' crime.

Steven Green – who founded GS Estates VI Ltd, the company which previously owned the Malkin Street building – and his co-accused Alan D'Ambrosio were sentenced last year.

The men, both from Scotland, were found guilty by a jury of offences against a former stockbroker who was beaten up and doused in bleach.

They subsequently lodged appeals against their convictions – but these have now been thrown out by Lord Justice General, Lord Carloway.

He told the Appeal Court of the High Court of Justiciary: "No miscarriage of justice can be seen to have arisen."

When Green and D'Ambrosio were sentenced at Edinburgh's High Court, judge Lord Uist said: "The motive was that your victim owed a business debt to a company owned by you (Green).

"He was struck with a blunt weapon between 30 and 40 times on the head, neck, shoulders and arms and bundled into the back of a van where he was tied up with duct tape on his hands and legs and had a black bag put over his head.

"He was driven away in the van, told he had seven days to get the money and had bleach poured over him. He was released near his own car at a layby.

"He was injured as a result of this attack and has been left with scars on his head and legs.

"You (Green) were the instigator of this attack and brought the victim to the scene and you (D'Ambrosio) were one of the men involved in the assault, robbery and abduction.

"Neither of you has shown any shame or remorse and each of you has continued to deny your guilt in the face of the compelling evidence which caused the jury to convict you.

"This incident was a deplorable episode of criminality and lawlessness of a kind which cannot be tolerated in a civilised society."

Green and D'Ambrosio committed the offences alongside 'others unknown', the court heard.

The 55-year-old victim told the court: "I thought I was going to die."

Green, 43, from Kirkliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh, and D'Ambrosio, 51, of Edinburgh, were each sentenced to seven years in jail for assault, robbery, abduction and attempted extortion.

The crimes happened in West Lothian in April, 2014 – seven months after Green set up GS Estates VI Ltd.

He was also managing director of Graf Mortgage Corporation Ltd, which pumped cash into Chesterfield Hotel.

GS Estates VI Ltd is currently in receivership and Graf Mortgage Corporation Ltd is in compulsory liquidation.

As previously reported, GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd – which used to operate Chesterfield Hotel – has been named and shamed in a 'tax dodger' list released by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

As previously reported, the Chesterfield Hotel building was bought by Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd for £900,000 in April.

Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd – which is not linked to any of the aforementioned individuals or companies – is currently carrying out £300,000 of repair and refurbishment work on the iconic property while considering its future use.