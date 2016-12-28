Chesterfield hero grabs suicidal woman off bridge

A modest hero who pulled a suicidal woman to safety just days before Christmas has said he hopes he did not hurt her.

Gareth Clark was driving along the A617 last Thursday afternoon when he saw a woman threatening to jump from the flyover at Temple Normanton.

The quick-thinking 35-year-old stopped at the scene - then bravely walked up to the bridge.

“I grabbed her and pulled her over the railings and on to the ground,” said Gareth, of Walton Road, Chesterfield.

“I just hope I didn’t hurt her.”

The facilities manager added: “I looked at her face and I’ve never seen anyone look so distressed.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman said the 20-year-old woman was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

She has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Gareth said: “I hope she gets better very soon and I hope the system doesn’t let her down.”

Derbyshire Constabulary has hailed Gareth.

A force spokesman said: “He helped save a life. We’ve spoken to him and thanked him and we’re now considering ways of formally recognising his act of bravery.”

Gareth’s story comes just a few months after another Chesterfield hero, Mick Rosato, saved the life of a suicidal man who was threatening to jump off the Brewery Street bridge in the town.

After the incident in September, Mr Rosato said: “I’d like to think that if I was in that awful position then someone would stop and help me.

“I urged him not to take his own life and told him that help was available – I’ve suffered from mental health problems so I know all about that – then asked him to come on to the pavement.

“He said OK and did exactly that. I was so relieved.”

n The Samaritans provides a free, confidential listening service all day, every day, all year. Whatever you’re going through, you can call the helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Visit www.samaritans.org.uk for details about the Samaritans.