The Chesterfield Half Marathon will go ahead this year - but it will not be managed by Kids 'n' Cancer.

MLS Contracts Ltd, the region's largest major events company, is now organsing the run and Redbrik estate agents, which has offices in Chesterfield and Sheffield, has been announced as the title sponsor after signing a five-year deal.

Left to right, John Timms, from MLS Contracts Ltd, Redbriks Julie Bulheller, Esther Preston, director of fundraising and marketing at Ashgate Hospicecare, Chesterfield Borough Council Councillor Steve Brunt and Redbrik's Mark Ross.

The news comes after high-profile Chesterfield businessman Mike Hyman, who founded the Kids 'n' Cancer charity, was arrested on suspicion of theft in March. He is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

Backed by Chesterfield Borough Council, the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon will take place on October 22 and promises to be one of the town's biggest and most successful community participation events. Ashgate Hospicecare has been confirmed as one of the main charities.

Applications for the half marathon are open from tomorrow (June 22) and you can register at www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com. A one-mile fun run will also be held in conjunction with the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon at Queen's Park which is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Mark Ross, director at Redbrik said: "We are delighted to have agreed a five-year sponsorship deal with the Chesterfield Half Marathon.

"The town of Chesterfield has really got behind and supported Redbrik since we opened and we feel a strong responsibility to contribute back to the community.

"We love this town and want to see it prosper.

"I am really looking forward to seeing everyone supporting this event, getting their running shoes on and raising money for some great local charities along the way."

John Timms, events director at MLS Contracts Ltd, said: "It is fantastic news that Redbrik are on board as event sponsors.

"They are such an innovative company and it will be a pleasure to work with Mark and his team over the next five years.

"Redbrik, Chesterfield Borough Council and MLS Contracts Ltd are passionate about making the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon a successful community mass participation event and we are confident that other supporters will be coming in behind Redbrik, the council and ourselves in the near future."

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, added: "I am sure our residents will be pleased that they can once again participate in the Chesterfield Half Marathon and the fun run events taking place in Queen’s Park.

"It is a fantastic event, which brings the community together and will raise money for a very worthy cause in Ashgate Hospicecare.

"We are happy to continue our support for the event - thanks to Redbrik for taking on the sponsorship and for MLS Contracts Ltd for running the event."