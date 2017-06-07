Search

Chesterfield Garland Dancers fly the flag

Janet Bates Chesterfield Garland Dancer

Janet Bates Chesterfield Garland Dancer

Globe-trotting ambassadors of traditional dance have had the world at their feet for 40 years.

Chesterfield Garland Dancers have entertained thousands of people in China, Namibia, America, Italy, Netherlands, France and Germany.