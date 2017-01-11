Chesterfield friends’ daredevil skydive in memory of ‘warm-hearted’ sister

A Chesterfield woman is aiming to complete a sky dive from 10,000ft with two friends in memory of her ‘warm-hearted’ sister.

Devoted mum, Michelle Hull-Bailey, formerly of Derby Road, Chesterfield, died peacefully at Ashgate Hospice in June 2014 after a brave three-year battle with lymphoma.

Now her sister Louise, aged 33, is to embark on a daredevil challenge with pals Laura Whitaker and Emma Lewis for three different charities.

Louise, of Grinton Walk, Grangewood, said: “It will be the first ever time I have done anything like this so I am a little but nervous.

“I am a little bit scared of heights so it will be a big challenge but I am determined to do it.”

The trio have chosen to donate funds raised to the Lymphoma Association, Ashgate Hospice and children’s charity Make-a-Wish.

“Michelle always said that any money that was raised afterwards should go to lymphoma for research and to raise awareness,” Louise said.

“I have been thinking for a while of something I can do in her memory and this is it.

“It has been a difficult couple of years but I am prepared physically and mentally for it now.”

In 2014 the Derbyshire Times reported how Michelle’s last wish was to see her then ten-year-old daughter Leah on her first day at secondary school. Sadly, Michelle passed away just three months before the start of term.

Louise, who has a six-year-old daughter, Aimee, said: “Michelle always found it easy to make friends and she had a warm heart and was very kind.”

She added: “Leah is doing really well. She is doing running competitions and loves dancing.

“We talk about Michelle and we miss her very much.”

Mum-of-one, aged 36, of Hope Street, Brampton, has chosen Ashgate Hospice after her mum died of cancer in October last year.

She said: “The staff made my mum comfortable and helped us too as a family.”

Emma Lewis, aged 30, of Malton Walk, Grangewood, has chosen children’s charity Make-a-Wish because she has three children herself.

She said: “I think it’s such a beautiful thing that this charity makes dreams come true for sick children.”

A provisional date of April 28 has been set for the sky dive.