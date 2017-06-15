Chesterfield folk - here's how YOU can help victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze

Thanks to a generous Chesterfield business, residents have a way to help victims of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

R Wilkes Transport and Storage Ltd is collecting donations at its depot on Hardwick View Road, Holmewood Industrial Estate, between 9am and 4pm today and tomorrow.

On Monday morning, the big-hearted firm will take the items to St Clements Church in the capital. The church will then be responsible for giving the donations to those affected by the tragedy.

Richard Wilkes, owner of the firm, said: "People have lost everything in this disaster - it just doesn't bear thinking about.

"The people of Chesterfield can help.

"We're particularly looking for items like toiletries, clothes and tins of food - they'll make a big difference to those whose lives have been turned completely upside down."

Firefighters were called to the 24-storey residential tower in the early hours of Wednesday.

At least 17 people have died. Police say the death toll could rise further.