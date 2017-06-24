CHESTERFIELD FLOODS 10 YEARS ON: Authorities introduce several measures to help protect area

The authorities insist they have worked together over the last 10 years to help prevent flooding across the whole of Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "The flooding that took place in 2007 affected many parts of the country.

"In Chesterfield the flooding was mainly caused by rivers bursting their banks, which caused damage to many homes and businesses.

"Following the floods the Government changed legislation, which now means there is a much better response and advance planning.

"Over the past 10 years we've worked with the Environment Agency (which is responsible for flooding from rivers) and Yorkshire Water (which is responsible for the drains and sewage system) and Chesterfield Borough Council.

"Working together we have:

► Put in place a number of schemes to help prevent river flooding for the whole of Chesterfield including the Avenue Flood Balancing Reservoir;

► Yorkshire Water has undertaken a drainage area study for the Horns Bridge area. This will help to identify any further work that could take place to help stop flooding. If any options are found they will have to be prioritised and funding sought from Yorkshire Water's investment programme;

► Carried out work on the Hasland bypass, such as sealing an inspection chamber within the centre lane. This should stop water escaping directly on to the road;

► The council has published a Local Flood Risk Management strategy, which sets out how we will deal with flooding in the county. This can be found on our website at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/flooding/strategy."

Last summer, 66 homes in Chesterfield were fitted with flood defences.

Specialist contractor Watertight carried out the work on properties in Alma Street West and Hipper Street West in a project funded by the Environment Agency and the borough council.

The homes were fitted with flood doors, airbricks and non-return valves as well as other devices to seal against water entering them.

