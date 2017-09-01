Chesterfield firm to shut shop after 15 years

A well-known Chesterfield shop is to close after nearly 15 years.

Toad Footwear on Stephenson Plan will shut its store at the end of September.

The company will then continue as an online business

The firm said in a statement on its Facebook page: "After nearly 15 years trading on the high street in Chesterfield town centre, we have made the sad decision to close our store. Don't worry we are not completely disappearing!

"Like most independent retailers who have survived, our business has had to evolve and accept that consumers' shopping habits have changed to predominantly purchase online.

"We have a very successful online business trading through our own website, Amazon and eBay so you will still be able to purchase from us with free next day delivery.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have purchased from us over the last 15 years, we certainly wouldn't be here without you.

"All store gift vouchers and credit notes will still be valid up until Saturday, September 23, which will be our last trading day in store."

Visit www.toadfootwear.co.uk for more information about Toad Footwear.