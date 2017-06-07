Chesterfield firm helped Ariana’s Manchester show wow the world

A specialist crane hire firm from Chesterfield stepped in at the last minute to ensure Ariana Grande’s ‘Manchester One Love’ concert went off without a hitch.

Last week, Altida Crane Hire were asked to supply a Terex AC all-terrain mobile crane to help put together the stage for the show.

The hastily arranged concert - which saw some of the biggest names in pop perform - was organised in response to last month’s terror attack.

Managing Director, Lee Fletcher, said: “We were very proud to supply a mobile crane and help setup the Manchester One Love concert, and it was a privilege to do our bit and help where we can after the tragic events.

“The show was amazing and the night was a massive success.”

Altida - who are based in Old Whittington - specialise in supplying a wide variety of market sectors, including events.