Chesterfield firefighters rush to fire inside flat

Firefighters tackled a blaze inside a flat in Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to the property on Emmet Field Close at about 9.25pm last night.

A fire service spokesman said the incident involved a fire in the kitchen.

"Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and ventilated the property before leaving at about 9.45pm," the spokesman added.

There were no reports of any injuries.

For advice on staying safe in your kitchen, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/common-fire-prevention/kitchen