Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss home after hospital stay

Spireites' legend Ernie Moss is 'a lot brighter but still not well' after spending two days in hospital, his daughter says.

Sixty-seven-year-old Ernie - who was officially diagnosed as having dementia three years ago - was rushed to Chesterfield Royal Hospital last Thursday night with a bad infection and a raging temperature.

This morning, his daughter, Nikki Trueman, said: "He was in for two days but is now home being cared for by me, my mum and my sister.

"He's a lot brighter now but still not well.

"He's managing to do his Suduko and watch football, though."

Ernie holds the honour as Chesterfield FC's all-time record goalscorer.

Speaking previously to the Derbyshire Times, Nikki described her dad's condition as a 'harrowing and such a cruel disease'.

She added: "I think dad can remember his days as a footballer - but his language skills are deteriorating rapidly so he can't talk about them.

"The fact he can't speak properly anymore is really difficult for me as I always used to enjoy having banter with my dad.

"He's completely unaware there’s anything wrong with him and thinks we’re just fussing over him and nagging him.

"He loves being at home with his set routine - he plays Sudoku all day, every day. He whizzes through them.

"He's happy - that's the main thing."

Earlier this year, a road adjacent to Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium was named Ernie Moss Way in his honour.