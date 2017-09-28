Chesterfield FC clarifies stance on ‘autograph ban’

Chesterfield Football Club has clarified its stance on signed merchandise after appearing to ban supporters from asking Spireites players for autographs.

In a bizarre move which was slammed by the club’s fans as ‘disgraceful’, a statement on the Spireites website said the club would no longer be accepting requests for the signing of club merchandise apart from those from agreed charities, sponsors and partners.

The statement, signed off by club director and secretary, Ashley Carson, said fans should not bring merchandise to the Proact Stadium to be signed and fans should not ask players for their shirts after matches.

“This decision has been made due to an increasing demand by fans for signed merchandise,” the statement read.

“The value of signed merchandise donated for good causes has also been undermined by the sheer amount of signed merchandise that is in the public domain.

“Supporters are advised that no merchandise should be brought to the Proact Stadium for signing.

“No fan should ask a player for their shirt as they are presented to the shirt sponsors at the end of the season.”

The initial announcement was met with anger by Spireites fans.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous, @ChesterfieldFC you lot are turning into the biggest laughing stock of the whole league!!”

And another fan wrote: “Disgraceful behaviour! Who do you think you are? Talk about drive a wedge between player and

fan.”

The club later updated the statement to clarify their stance.

It said: “It should be stressed that we are certainly not stopping genuine requests from fans for autographs. We are targeting those people who ask for multiple cards and/or items of merchandise to be signed with the sole intention of selling items.”