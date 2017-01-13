Chesterfield drug dealer jailed for two years

A Chesterfield drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years at Derby Crown Court.

Jordan Chambers was sentenced to 28 months in a young offender institution after he pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

On June 17 last year, police saw two men acting suspiciously in Birdholme Crescent, Grangewood, and believed a drug deal was taking place.

They stopped the men and both were found to be in possession of drugs. They were arrested and later charged.

Chambers (20), of Park Grange Rise, Sheffield, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 10.

The man he was seen with, Dean Cryans (37), of Longcroft Court, Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield, was sentenced at the same court last July, receiving four-and-a-half-years in prison years after he admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and having a knife in public.