Chesterfield drug dealer found with 100 wraps is jailed

A man found holding around 100 wraps of drugs has been jailed for more than three years.

Malachi Samms was given 40 months for possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

The 25-year-old admitted both charges and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, January 5.

We executed a warrant at a house in Rufford Close, Chesterfield on December 21.

Samms, of no fixed abode, was found in the kitchen holding a bundle of drugs wraps.

Derbyshire Police arrested three other people at the house – two men aged 33 and 40 and a 37-year-old woman.

All three were bailed while we continue our enquires into the drugs we found at the house but the 40-year-old was charged with shoplifting offences and remanded into custody.