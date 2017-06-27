Chesterfield cyclist hails Good Samaritans who helped him after road accident

A cyclist has hailed a number of people who stopped and helped him when he fell off his bicycle.

Rod Spurrier, 70, was riding along the A619 Baslow Road when he hit a small pothole, came off his bike and landed on a grass verge.

Mr Spurrier, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, is now at home recovering after suffering a fractured and broken arm in the incident on June 19.

He said: "I would like to give my profound thanks to all those who stopped, expressed concern and helped out in the best way they could at the time.

"Thank you, fellow road users.

"Thanks to the staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital who talked, trolleyed, drugged, X-rayed, operated, fed and watered me. My dislocated arm was put back at the hospital.

"I have written to East Midlands Ambulance Service, Derbyshire police and a van driver who called the emergency services, stayed with me and even took my bike home.

"I hope I did not cause too many traffic delays at a busy time when people wanted to get home."

He added: "At the moment, we seem to live in fear of bad things happening almost daily.

"It is heartening to know that on the rare occasion when you are caught up in something, people will rally round selflessly.

"I am now at home recovering and looking forward to getting back in the saddle in a couple of months or so.

"I am of the firm belief that cycling is a safe and healthy form of transport - the benefits of fitness far outweigh the risk of occasional accident."

PC Sally Horner, of Derbyshire police, said: "It was truly heart-warming to have had so many people who wanted to give up their time to help assist a man who had come off his bike and was in quite a lot of pain at the time.

"It highlights the very best of our community and it makes me feel even more proud to be policing in Derbyshire.

"We send our best wishes to Mr Spurrier for speedy recovery and a big thank you to those who offered their assistance.”