Chesterfield Borough Councillors will be visiting homes this afternoon to discuss concerns and issues.

Labour councillors Jean Innes and Peter Innes will visit homes in Old Whittington between noon and 2pm, today, Saturday, January 14.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “All homes being visited should have received a leaflet with an ‘X’. Please place this in your window if you would like to speak to your local councillor.”