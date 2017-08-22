Chesterfield council to scrap plans for 300 new homes and school

Planning chiefs are poised to scrap plans for hundreds of new homes and a school in Brimington.

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd applied to Chesterfield Borough Council to build 300 properties and a primary school on greenfield land to the north west of Northmoor View.

However, the authority's planning committee is expected to refuse the proposals at a meeting next Tuesday - because it has 'a number of fundamental concerns' about the planned development.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the borough council, was against the plans.

The borough council received almost 400 comments about the proposals as well as a petition with more than 450 signatures.

Planning documents state residents had a number of concerns, including:

► the proposals will increase traffic. Brimington already has significant issues with congestion and gridlock at the one way system. Existing congestion causes problems for emergency services, road users, residents, cyclists and pedestrians, particularly at peak times

► the proposals will result in the loss of a greenfield site and the loss of an important habitat for many rare birds and wildlife

► existing infrastructure, including the local GP and dentist, are already struggling to cope with current demand

► increased pollution levels are a major concern for the health and well-being of local people

► an increase in population would lead to anti-social behaviour and crime

A borough council spokesman said: "There are a number of fundamental concerns arising from the development proposals which have led the local planning authority to conclude that the application should be refused."

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd was unavailable for comment.