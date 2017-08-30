Chesterfield council leader rejoices as plans for 300 new homes are scrapped

The leader of Chesterfield Borough Council has told of her joy after councillors unanimously scrapped proposals for hundreds of new homes and a school in Brimington.

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd submitted a planning application to the authority to build 300 properties and a primary school on greenfield land to the north west of Northmoor View.

But during a meeting yesterday, the borough council's planning committee refused the proposals for seven reasons, including 'significant' concerns about highway safety.

Councillor Ian Callan said: "I have been on the committee since 2011 and never before have I seen a report with as many as seven reasons for refusal."

Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of the authority, was against the plans and urged the committee to refuse the developer's application.

She said that by doing so 'the committee would be protecting not only Brimington and Tapton but also the whole of Chesterfield from speculative and unjustifiable development on greenfield sites'.

After the proposals were scrapped, Coun Gilby said: "Everyone involved in the Save Our Fields campaign should be very proud of our success.

"Well done."

The borough council received almost 400 comments about the proposals as well as a petition with more than 450 signatures.

Planning documents state residents had a number of concerns, including:

► the proposals will increase traffic. Brimington already has significant issues with congestion and gridlock at the one way system. Existing congestion causes problems for emergency services, road users, residents, cyclists and pedestrians, particularly at peak times

► the proposals will result in the loss of a greenfield site and the loss of an important habitat for many rare birds and wildlife

► existing infrastructure, including the local GP and dentist, are already struggling to cope with current demand

► increased pollution levels are a major concern for the health and well-being of local people

► an increase in population would lead to anti-social behaviour and crime

FG Sissons (Chesterfield) Ltd could not be reached for comment.

