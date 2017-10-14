Chesterfield company plunges into liquidation

A Chesterfield company has collapsed into liquidation.

The Craft Burger Company Ltd, which operates a restaurant on Stephensons Place in the town, is to be wound up.

The business was founded two years ago.

An official notice placed in the London Gazette states that John Hedger, of Tansley-based Seneca Insolvency Practitioners, has been appointed liquidator of the firm.

Liquidation is the process where a company is brought to an end and its assets are divvied up among creditors and shareholders, according to the priority of their claims.

The news comes amid growing concerns from many residents about businesses closing and empty shops in Chesterfield town centre.

However, town leaders point to the fact that latest figures show 93 per cent of shop units are occupied.

Earlier this week, Europe's biggest shoe retailer Deichmann announced it will open a store within the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre on November 1.

It will be located in the unit formerly occupied by Morrisons and next to TJ Hughes, which moved to the town earlier this year.