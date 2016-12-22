Chesterfield College students join fight against skin cancer

Students and staff at Chesterfield College’s automotive centre donned Christmas fancy dress for a very good cause last week.

The event, which was organised by student Jessica Towers and motor vehicle head, Neil Hopkinson, was held in aid of skin cancer research.

They raised £80 from cake sales but Jessica - who is a skin cancer sufferer herself - said increasing awareness of condition was much more important.

Jessica, who is 25 and lives in Whittington Moor, said: “I suggested we raise money for the British Skin Foundation charity because more research is needed into the causes and treatments of the disease.

“I also wanted to make sure people are aware of all the causes of skin cancer.

“People often presume you get skin cancer from spending too much time in the sun but there are so many reasons why it happens.

“This week I have also had a chance to speak to different groups of students about protecting your skin from all kinds of environmental factors, including the chemicals and oils we use in the motor trade.”

Jessica - a level 2 vehicle maintenance student - is leading the fundraising efforts because of how close the cause is to her heart.

She was diagnosed with skin cancer a month before she started college last September and although she will have to undergo treatment for the rest of her life she is determined to get her qualifications and start to work in the auto industry.

So, last week, Jessica and other students and staff swapped their usual overalls for a special Christmas-themed fancy dress day and held a cake sale.

They raised a total of £80 from the cake sale and collection, all of which will go to the British Skin Foundation, a charity carrying out research into skin disease and skin cancer.

If you want to help the students raise even more money, you can call in to the vehicle maintenance department on Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield.

If you would like to find out more about Chesterfield College and the courses it offers, visit www.chesterfield.ac.uk.