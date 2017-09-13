Chesterfield Co-op redevelopment should start next month

Work to breathe new life into Chesterfield's former Co-op building is expected to start next month.

The £10.5million project will see the Elder Way site become a budget hotel, six restaurants and a health and fitness centre.

Central England Co-operative, which still owns the landmark building, is working with Jomast Developments Ltd to transform it - while still retaining many of its original features.

Work on the major scheme had been due to start in May.

Adam Hearld, development director at Jomast Developments Ltd, said it was now set to begin in October 'subject to concluding some outstanding legal impediments which have been delaying our commencement'.

He added: "This is a hugely important and exciting opportunity to revitalise a significant landmark building and create a vibrant leisure destination in the heart of Chesterfield town centre."

So far, it has been confirmed that an 89-bedroom Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant will form part of the eagerly-anticipated project.

Other occupiers have not yet been revealed.

A Premier Inn spokesman said: "We are committed to the project and we’re working through the final details with the developer."

The spokesman added the hotel is expected to open sometime in 2018.

Nicholas Johnston, acquisitions manager for Premier Inn, previously said: "Chesterfield is an excellent location and, as well as attracting new visitors to the area, the new hotel will deliver fresh investment and create 60 new jobs for the local area."

It will be the third Premier Inn in the Chesterfield area - the company already has hotels off Rother Way and in Eastmoor.

The prominent Co-op building has remained empty since the department store closed in 2013.

As previously reported, the scheme to redevelop the site is part of the first phase of the Northern Gateway masterplan.