CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘The town is an ideal size in an ideal location’

My name is Mike Snow and I am the advertising manager of Reflections Magazine.

I have worked for the company for 24 years and have lived in Chesterfield for almost 32 years.

I am now 60 years old and the proud possessor of an over-60s rail card. I am also particularly proud to say I live in Chesterfield, surrounded and supported by a loving network of wonderful people.

In 1993, I responded to an advertisement in the job centre for the dubious position of van driver/delivery person for Reflections Magazine.

I went for an interview and subsequently got the job. I was keen to help in as many ways as possible and very soon was sent off copy collecting and then selling.

From then on, the role became ever more embracing.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

As a football aficionado, I suppose my favourite memory of the town is when Chesterfield reached the semi-final of the FA Cup and, but for a couple of questionable refereeing decisions, could have made it to Wembley!

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I think that with the planned improvements within the next few years in Chesterfield, such as the Northern Gateway and Chesterfield Waterside development, small businesses will flourish.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Chesterfield is, in my opinion, the ideal sized town in the ideal location.

It is within an hour’s drive of Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, and within ten minutes of the wonderful Peak District National Park.

There is also a good social offering of sport, theatre, restaurants and vibrant nightlife.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

Its unrivalled location, the fantastic networking opportunities and the splendours of the neighbouring Peak District National Park.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

In terms of business advice, I rely heavily on networking opportunities as well as seeking the advice of my peers, business associates and colleagues involved in the same line of work.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

Using Saltergate in Chesterfield as the business base, the offices are central to the Reflections’ distribution area.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I admire the leader of the council, Councillor John Burrows. Councillor Burrows is approachable, dynamic, caring and, most important of all, positive and passionate about the future of the town.