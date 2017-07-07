CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: ‘The town is a place that has depth of character’

My name is Kevin Croker and I live with my wife Christine, having lived locally for 18 years and previously living in Manchester.

I am an independent financial adviser who has recently joined Cheetham Jackson, having previously owned and managed a financial planning and Post Office business in Darley Dale.

Cheetham Jackson has been established in Chesterfield for six years and this branch is part of a rapidly growing company.

In the past two years, we have grown by 75 per cent and have gone from four branches to 10 in the North Midlands and North West.

Cheetham Jackson provides financial planning and mortgage solutions for businesses and personal requirements.

We offer holistic client-focused tailor-made packages designed around your views and needs.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

Spending long, lazy, sunny days watching cricket in Queen’s Park.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

Peak Resort will be a major attraction for the town. It would be great to see this open and in use, working in partnership to drive footfall and boost the local economy.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Chesterfield is a place that has depth of character in the form of the streets, buildings and the church centrally combined with the approachability of the local people.

However, don’t be afraid to explore the fringe as this also has so much to offer.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

The positives of running a business here is that we are ideally placed to cover a large area and ensure that everyone has access to financial planning solutions.

We live in a complicated financial world and, working with local businesses and clients, we can ensure that their financial future is stable enough to enjoy Chesterfield in years to come.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

We are quite fortunate to have a broad base of experience across the company and this provides us with a whole network of local and national resources to draw from.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

Cheetham Jackson was first established in Chesterfield when a small branch opened as a satellite branch to our head office in Chorley.

The office has grown over time and has become one of the key branches within the company, employing financial and mortgage advisers from Derbyshire who offer a huge range of expertise within the financial sector.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I have great admiration for the army of volunteers who work tirelessly within the community and behind the scenes to ensure that communities work together to support people in need. These include Rotary, soup kitchens, Befrienders and third sector volunteers.